Madhya Pradesh Completed Groundwork For River-Linking Projects, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Madhya Pradesh completed groundwork for river-linking projects.

Yadav made the state during the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Moinister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav highlighted the key initiatives being undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh Government to promote the development and welfare of all sections of society.

He said the meeting witnessed extensive and meaningful deliberations on the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ with a focus on strengthening Centre-State partnership, coordinated efforts to realise the goal of a developed India. Madhya Pradesh is contributing to the nation-building process and moving steadily forward with a firm commitment to good governance, inclusive development, innovation and public welfare, Yadav said.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh successfully eliminated Naxalism ahead of the timeline set by the Central Government.

He said the development initiatives would be accelerated in areas affected by Naxalism, with a special focus on youth empowerment and skill development.

He further said significant progress was being made in promoting women and girls.

Arogya Mandirs are functioning across the state and that the state is also at the forefront of implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The meeting also deliberated on measures to promote entrepreneurship, strengthen skill development, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country.