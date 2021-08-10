Madhya Pradesh: Complaint against local goons leads to the murder of a young man in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lodging a complaint a bunch of goons became fatal for a youth in Jabalpur on late on Monday night. The family members have put the body on road and have been staging chakka jam, demanding arrest of accused on Tuesday. The protest was continue till filing this report.

The goons crushed the young man to death, when he was returning home after lodging a complaint against them at Tilwara Police station of Jabalpur district.

The incident took place at DPS School. According to information, the deceased identified as Shivam Kushwaha, a resident of Naraynapur village approached Tilwara police station and lodged a complaint that a group of goons belonging to a family were running illegal business of country made liquors and also running a gambling den in the village. He also told police that accused were involved in illegal sand mining.

As goons were aware that Kushwaha was lodging complaint against them, they were waiting him near DPS School.

When Kushwaha who was riding on a bike reached near DPS School, the accused identified as Anni Pandro, Milan Pandro, Sunil Pandro and one more waylaid him and began abusing him. Though, Kushwaha and his friends tried to escape from there, one of the accused Kushwaha chased him with his dumper and crushed him to death.

On getting information, a police team from Tilwara police station rushed to the spot and started investigation.

According to sources, accused were creating ruckus in front of deceased home on Monday night, therefore he decided to lodge a complaint against them and their illegal business.

Police said that a case of murder had been registered against all accused and efforts were on to nab the absconding accused.