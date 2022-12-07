Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner tells officials not to delay Atal Expressway work

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of the Gwalior-Chambal division Deepak Singh has directed the officials to give top priority to the work of Atal Express Way.

He issued the directive at a meeting with the officials at Chambal Bhawan on Tuesday when was reviewing the progress of the work.

The commissioner told Morena, Bhind and Sheopur collectors and the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI to work hard to complete Atal Express Way. The collectors of the three districts and NHAI officials virtually took part in the meeting. The commissioner said that there should not be any delay in the project.

He directed the NHAI officials to acquire land for the project from the collectors through time-limit programme.

Morena collector Ankit Asthana, superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri, divisional forest officer of Morena SL Dikshit and other officials took part in the meeting.

124 applications come up for hearing

Collector Ankit Asthana held a public hearing at the collectorate auditorium on Tuesday. There were 120 applications related to midday meal, land dispute, Aganwadi, labour, food, civic issues and housing. The collector selected 29 most applications and marked time line on them and sent 95 applications to the officials concerned through Apps.

During the public hearing, he asked all the officials to provide justice to everyone and solve people’s problems. The collector said most of the applications were lated to labour department, social justice, health, Ayushman card, BPL card and Prime Ministers’ housing scheme. He also directed the officials to take action on the applications on which TL (Time Limit) has been marked, so that the problems are solved by the next TL meeting. Chief executive of district Panchayat Ichchit Gadpale, additional collector Narottam Bhargava, commissioner of municipal corporation and other officials took part in the meeting.