Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner asks MPEB officials to supply power to all

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Shriman Shukla has directed the officials to implement the government’s welfare schemes properly, so that the common man may get the benefits of those projects.

Shukla issued the above directive at a meeting with officials of various departments at the office of the commissioner.

After reviewing the power supply system of MP Electricity Board (MPEB) in all the three districts and the schemes run by the department, the commissioner directed the officials to ensure that electricity is made available to everyone in rural and urban areas according to the time fixed by the government.

Keeping in mind the Rabi season, the staff of MPEB should work actively, replace the damaged transformers immediately and redress the grievances of the farmers, the commissioner said.

Shukla also reviewed the work of the health department and that of the Women and Child Development Department. He asked the officials to operate the health institutions and Anganwadi centers including the district hospital in a better way.

Besides, he reviewed the progress of work under Ayushman Yojana, Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan, complete vaccination campaign, prevention of blindness and Janani Suraksha Yojana. He directed the chief medical officers of the three districts to complete 100% target within the time limit.