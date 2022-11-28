Bhopal: Three-day Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University

Bhopal: Yuva Utsav 2022-2023 began at Gyan Vigyan Bhavan on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Yuva Utsav 2022-2023 organised by Barkatullah University began at Gyan Vigyan Bhavan on Monday. Teams from seven districts of Madhya Pradesh under the university will exhibit their talent in 22 genres.

University Vice-Chancellor professor SK Jain inaugurated Shobhayatra festival by showing a green flag at the main gate of University along with participants, department heads, teachers, students.

Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, was present as the chief. The function was presided over by prof Jain.

“We were born in the country of Vivekananda, who set a standard for youths, by following which we can bring glory to our country, society. Your conduct will set standards for others to follow,” Singh said.

Jain said youth festival would prove to be a milestone for this university. “You have come from 7 districts facing many difficulties. I will try that you do not face any kind of problem, I will try to solve it, you just focus on your performance,” he said.