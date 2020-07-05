Madhya Pradesh: Colleges start preparations for e-admissions for new session

BHOPAL: The higher education department has issued instructions to vice chancellors and principals of all colleges across the state to start preparations for e-admissions for the new academic session.

The department has asked the colleges and universities to update their profiles from July 6 and complete it by July 20. The colleges have to mention about numbers of seats available in various courses besides giving information on seat reservation. Colleges also highlight about the courses they run in the profiles including the USPs.

Fee structure for various courses is also mentioned on college’s website that facilitates students to decide on courses and colleges. Government and self finance seats are mentioned as separate categories. Past records of colleges are also reflected that makes the profile of colleges richer.