Madhya Pradesh: Colleges ask students to motivate people for second vaccine dose

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has issued instructions to all colleges and universities to engage students in Covid awareness campaign, specially to motivate people for second dose.

The instructions issued by the department, late Friday, said that colleges should take special initiatives to engage students to motivate people for second dose of corona vaccination. First, the students who have not been administered second dose, should be asked to complete their vaccination dose.

Students who have taken both the doses should start motivating people for the second dose. They should start from their homes, stated the instructions. “If they have anyone in their family without second dose of vaccine, then they should identify the nearest vaccine centre and take them for the second dose,” says the order.

Once all the family members are vaccinated with double dose, then student should look in their neighbourhood. They should talk to people who haven’t been vaccinated or have taken single dose, should be motivated and taken to the vaccination center.

Once their target of family and neighbourhood is achieved, students should come out and start a bigger campaign and try to reach out to people in far flung areas, said the order. Students can also run a campaign on social media.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:51 PM IST