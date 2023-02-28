Madhya Pradesh: Collector urges parents to keep board students away from stress in Sehore

Representative Image | Pixabay

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Praveen Singh has wished all the best to the students taking board examinations.

In a message, he told the children that they would pass the examinations with flying colours.

The district administration set up 60 CM Study Centres for extra classes for the board examinees on January 12 this year on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Singh said.

He said such study centres had been set up in 232 government high schools and higher secondary schools.

The collector further said if they got less marks in the examination, they should not be disappointed, as marks not the criteria for measuring anyone’s talent.

There are many alternatives to build one’s career, the collector said.

Singh appealed to parents not to put pressure on the children for studies and interact with them.

He also urged the parents to provide the children nutritious food and allow them to have sound sleep.