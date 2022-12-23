Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews preparations for 72-hr non-stop Navrang event in Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh): Navrang, a 72-hour non-stop event, will be held in Pachmarhi from December 29 to January 1. Collector of Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh reviewed the preparations for the event on Friday, official sources said.

The event will be held to welcome the New Year and to entertain tourists. Superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh, chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh and others were present at the meeting.

Singh said that the event would be organised to entertain the tourists on the occasion of New Year’s Day. All the departments associated with the event should work for making it successful, Singh said.

Seventy-five events to be organised at the function should be publicised through social media, Singh further said.

He directed the officials to upload the events on Sapna App and to keep the brochures of the function at various hotels in Pachmarhi