Madhya Pradesh: Collector orders probe into Maoist-police encounter in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the police-Maoist encounter in Sukhpaar forest under Gadhi police station on November 30.

In the encounter, two Maoists were killed and a female member of the group, who sustained injuries in the incident, escaped.

The probe committee has sought evidence in connection with the incident by December 18.

The collector Girish Kumar Mishra ordered a probe into the case to stop such incidents in future. He has appointed sub-divisional magistrate Tanmay Vashistha Sharma as the inquiry officer.

The Maoists attacked a police team with guns and various other arms and ammunition. They began to rain fire on the police team which, too, retaliated in self-defence. Two of the Maoists fell to police firing. Two AK 47 rifles were confiscated from them.

The evidence can be put up before the inquiry by December 18.