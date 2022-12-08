Madhya Pradesh: Collector orders probe into Maoist-police encounter in Balaghat

e-Paper Get App
The probe committee has sought evidence in connection with the incident by December 18

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Representative Image
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the police-Maoist encounter in Sukhpaar forest under Gadhi police station on November 30.

In the encounter, two Maoists were killed and a female member of the group, who sustained injuries in the incident, escaped.

The collector Girish Kumar Mishra ordered a probe into the case to stop such incidents in future. He has appointed sub-divisional magistrate Tanmay Vashistha Sharma as the inquiry officer.

The Maoists attacked a police team with guns and various other arms and ammunition. They began to rain fire on the police team which, too, retaliated in self-defence. Two of the Maoists fell to police firing. Two AK 47 rifles were confiscated from them.

