Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls woman to death in Balaghat

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger roaming in the forest area linked to Balaghat mauled a 25-year-old woman to death in the Nandgaon village of the district, the forest officials said on Friday.

The officials further said that the incident has sparked fear in the locality.

The forest officials stated that the woman who died in the tiger attack has been identified as Lakshmi, who was working in her farm fields in the Nandgaon village, when the tiger attacked her on her neck and dragged her up to some distance, following which she died.

When the locals witnessed the incident, they screamed and alerted others after which the tiger fled the spot. However, the Sarpanch of the village informed the forest officials of the incident, even two hours after which, no action was witnessed from the forest officials’ side in the case, the locals alleged.

Sarpanch of the village stated that the area has emerged as a tiger hotspot, where the movement of around three tigers has been recorded recently.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh government to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code