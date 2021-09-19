Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior collector lashes out at CMHO for laxity in vaccination drive, latter resigns

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Annoyed over only 50% presentation of field staff in a meeting on COVID-19 vaccination drive, Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh lashed out at Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) in front of health workers.

Video clips showing district collector lashing out at CMHO Dr Manish Sharma has been going viral on social media.

A day before the mega vaccination drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the district collector had called up a meeting for health workers engaged in vaccination drives. The programme was held at Jiwaji University’s auditorium.

According to information, a total of 460 health workers were to participate in the programme, wherein district collector was to inform them about the door-to-door vaccination campaign, therefore Gwalior district could achieve 100% vaccination. But, only 230 health workers, as sources claimed, reached to attend the meeting.

This irked the district collector so much that he started scolding the CMHO.

The district collector, in the videos which have been going viral on social media, is heard saying that the government is running a campaign for 100% but the field staff is working on their own free will.

He ordered CMHO to call all health workers with immediate effect and if needed, send police teams, too.

“This is not the way I work. Vaccination teams should be sent directly from here to vaccination centres, no team member should be allowed to go home,” the collector is heard saying in the videos.

Following the incident, CMHO Dr Manish Sharma, sources claim, has resigned. Sharma has also switched off his mobile phones for the past two days.

When contacted, district collector Kaushalendra Singh said he was not aware about the resignation of CMHO.

