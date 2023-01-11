Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects retro-fitting project works of Sagar district hospital

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Sagar district hospital | File
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and co-chairman of Sagar Smart city limited, Deepak Arya inspected the retro-fitting project works of Sagar district hospital on Tuesday. Executive director and Smart city CEO, Chandrashekhar Shukla was also present alongside Collector Arya during inspection.

During the inspection, Collector Arya said that a hospital lodgeS two departments, an Out Patient Department (OPD) and an In patient department (IPD). He then said that it is not always necessary to admit those patients who are arriving in OPD, due to which the OPD section is always crowded. On the contrary, the IPD department lodged the patients, to admit whom is mandatory. Owing to the same, he directed the officials concerned to make separate arrangements for OPD and IPD sections inside the hospital, so that a large number of patients can be managed there.

After this, he strictly emphasized that the doctors who are on duty at the Sagar district hospital must also receive outstanding facilities, so that they can remain stress free while conducting the check-up of patients. He instructed to ramp up facilities in the Doctors’ chamber and rooms, to fulfil the objective.

Towards the end of the inspection, Collector Arya said that any person who damages hospital property shall be subject to strict action.

