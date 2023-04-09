Madhya Pradesh: Collector, contractors keep away from Jal Jeevan Mission meeting in Seoni Malwa | FP Photo

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and contractors dealing with the Jal Jeevan Mission kept away from a review meeting of Seoni Malwa Janpad on Friday.

Since the collector and contractors were not present at the meeting, the angry Sarpanchs of each block in Seoni Malwa also left the meeting in a huff.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues related to delay in completion of the project.

The residents of many Panchayats are facing problems, because the roads dug up for laying pipelines for Jal Jeevan Mission have turned into drains.

Water released from houses has accumulated on the roads, causing traffic jams. The meeting was to be held to improve the condition of roads and speed up the work going on under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Durgesh Kumar and sub-engineer of the Water Resources Department Umesh Kondle were holding the meeting.

The works under Jal Jeevan Mission at various blocks are going at a snail’s pace, and, at many places, the work is yet to begin.

President of Sarpanch Sangh in Seoni Malwa, Sunil Gaur, said the government had sanctioned lakhs of rupees for each village Panchayat under Nal Jal Yojna.

Nevertheless, because of the laxity on the part of officers, the work is not progressing, he said, adding that the villagers are facing water shortage with the advent of summer.

Apart from that, there are many shortcomings in the work that has been completed in several Panchayats, Gaur said.

According to Gaur, the Sarpanchs hoped that the collector would hold a review meeting and take a decision on the issues related to Jal Jeevan Mission work.

He further said if the problems were not solved, the Sarpanchs would launch an agitation.

Other Sarpanchs said if the project was not completed according to the estimate, the Panchayats would not accept the work.

Chairman of water distribution committee of Hirankheda Village Panchayat Ashutosh Litoria said work had been going on in his village for more than four years, but the contractors did not pay any attention to do quality work and to complete it on time.

