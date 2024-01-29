Madhya Pradesh: Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection In Sailwada Village, Suspends Teacher | FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector Mayank Agrawal conducted surprise inspection of Sailwada village on Saturday. He visited high school and higher secondary school and listened to grievances of people. He then directed officials concerned to redress the issues of the commoners.

Collector Agrawal reached the higher secondary school of the village, where he learnt that teacher Vidya Bhushan Sharma has not been showing up there for past one month. He directed the district education officer to suspend Sharma with immediate effect. He then learnt that five other teachers, namely Ranjeey Nagesiya, Anita Giswami, Rajesh Thakur, Chhattar Singh and Manoj Kumar Sahu had been absent for a day.

He directed district education officer to deduct their one-day salary. The villagers then told collector that the children face difficulties in reaching the high school and higher secondary school in Tendukheda. The villagers also told collector that villagers were deprived of water.

Collector then directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth electricity as well as water supply in next 20 days. The collector then came to know about the irregularities at the sub health centre in the village, following which he issued directives to officials concerned.