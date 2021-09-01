Madhya Pradesh: Collector comes across dirt on school campus

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Satyendra Singh inspected the government school at Padmnia Khurd Janpad Panchayat in Sohagpur on Wednesday.

During the inspection, he came across a huge amount of grime that gathered on the school premises where bushes have also grown.

Singh asked the chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat to remove the dirt and do away with the bushes from the school campus as early as possible.

He directed the job assistant to dispose of the filth and keep the school campus clean.

He told the CEO of Panchayat to build a concrete cement road to connect the school with the main road and lay pebbles on both sides of the way so that the children studying in the school do not have any problem.

He asked the officials to prune the trees on the school campus.

While he was inspecting the classrooms, he saw that there were no fans there.

He told the officials concerned to put install fans in the room, keep bottles of sanitiser in each room and wear masks.

He dressed down the teachers for the grime that has gathered on the campus and directed them to clean it up in a week otherwise they would face the music.

He also inspected the Aganwadi centres and the health centres being run from the school campus.

The collector made arrangement for sanitiser for the children.

Sub-divisional officer of Sohagpur, Narendra Singh Dhurve, coordinator of Sarva Siksha Madan Tripathi, chief health and medical officer Dr KM Sagar and chief executive officer of Panchayat Mamata Mishra were present during his inspection.

