Madhya Pradesh: Collector changes school timing after Ministers instruction due to biting cold

Minister had instructed them to either close the schools or change the timing after seeing this biting cold

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After instruction of District in-charge and UAD minister Bhupendra Singh, on Tuesday, Bhopal collector Avinash Lawania has issued an order to change school timing. Now school's timing will be 9:30am. At present, school timing is 8:30am and bus timing is 7:30am in Bhopal.

Minister had instructed them to either close the schools or change the timing after seeing this biting cold. Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 8.0 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

article-image

