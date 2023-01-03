Madhya Pradesh: Collector changes school timing after Ministers instruction due to biting cold

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After instruction of District in-charge and UAD minister Bhupendra Singh, on Tuesday, Bhopal collector Avinash Lawania has issued an order to change school timing. Now school's timing will be 9:30am. At present, school timing is 8:30am and bus timing is 7:30am in Bhopal.

Minister had instructed them to either close the schools or change the timing after seeing this biting cold. Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 8.0 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

