Madhya Pradesh: Collector bumps into wire-made fence, registers FIR against farmer

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): There is an old Bollowood song sung by Talat Mahmood – jaye to jaye kahan (where should I go…).

A farmer is facing the same situation as has been described in the song, after collector Ved Prakash bumped into a wire-made fence in Ramniwari village in Gotegaon area and fell to the ground.

An enraged Prakash filed a case against the farmer for disturbing government work, say officials.

Prakash had gone to the village along with other officials to take feedback on procurement Moong (green gram) from the farmers there.

He stopped at Bhanu Jain’s house where he held a meeting with farmers.

In the meantime, he received a phone call and moved ahead.

In the process, he failed to see the fencing and bumped into it. He fell to the ground and sustained injuries.

After the incident, Prakash asked the sub-divisional magistrate to file a case against Jain for obstructing government’s work.

They registered an FIR against Jain, said Akhilesh Mishra, in charge of Gotegaon police station.