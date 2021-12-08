Madhya Pradesh: Cold winds grip city, temperature drops, visibility goes down to 1500 meters due to mist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With cold winds gripping the city, the day temperature dropped four degrees Celsius below normal while night temperature is also decreasing. The city also witnessed a misty morning and at one point visibility had dropped to 1500 metres on Tuesday morning. Chilly winds forced denizens to put on heavy woollen clothes.

The sun offered some reprieve during the afternoon, but by evening people could be seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm. Mothers were especially protective about their newborns and children, who were given additional cover.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius. City roads also witnessed less traffic due to chilly weather as people preferred to stay indoors.

“The condition would remain the same as icy winds are coming from the north. Relief from cold will be possible only when the winds change their pattern. The temperature will drop more in the next couple of days,” the met officials added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Jain Warehouse in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:32 AM IST