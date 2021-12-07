Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Jain Warehouse in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Jain Warehouse situated at Karmeta Jabalpur on Tuesday early morning.

According to sources, food items worth Rs 95 lakhs were turned into ashes.

The guard of the warehouse saw the plume of smoke and he immediately informed the fire brigade team. He also informed the sales manager of the company.

Acting on the information, around 17 vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and got control over the flames of the fire in about 4 hours.

Guard Devraj said that the fire was probably because of the short circuit in the warehouse. The goods like sugar, oil, ghee, popcorn, flour, etc. were stored there which had turned to ashes. No casualties were, however, reported in the incident.

On getting the information Madhotal police also reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:47 PM IST