Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to remain indoors by all means till April 30

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people on Sunday that they should not set out of their homes till April 30.

He clearly said that the state would be under corona curfew for the entire month.

He said village Samitis and Moholla Samitis should stop people from coming out of homes, and that the situation was grim.

He said it was a kind of war that everybody should come together to drive out the disease.

One or two persons should go to market to buy essential commodities, he said, adding that the government cannot control the disease without people’s cooperation.

No sooner people develop the symptoms of corona than they should get themselves tested, that they may not have to go to hospital.

Chouhan said the facilities in hospitals were limited, and if the number of patients goes up, the health services in hospital would deteriorate.

The patients in home isolation would be provided with the medical kits, he said, adding that there would be 50,000 beds in a month.

The supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injection was being increased, he said.