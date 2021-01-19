Madhya Pradesh: CM transfers Rs 224.08 crore to 10,285 accounts under Sambal Yojana

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred Rs 224.08 crore to the accounts of 10,285 beneficiaries under the Sambal Yojana. The money was transferred at an online event at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

The Sambal scheme will help the poor from the day of their birth, and their family after the death of any of the beneficiaries. A beneficiary gets Rs 4,000 before the birth of a child and, after that, he or she gets Rs 16,000; besides, the child gets free education, Chouhan said.

The previous government had stopped the above scheme, but the BJP government had restarted the programme, the chief minister said.

Chouhan said the poor would get a roof over their heads and water supply to their taps by 2024. He also said that the government would reach each and every person at the grassroots.

Chouhan said that the government would set up more Shramodaya Vidyalayas to impart education to the children of poor families. Four Shramodaya schools were already running, he said.