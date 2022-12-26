Madhya Pradesh: CM to launch science, technology and innovation policy today

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh will launch science, technology and innovation policy at a function to be held at RCVP Noronha Academy on Monday. The function will be held at Swaran Jayanti Sabhagrah of the academy.

The new science policy has been prepared in view of post Covid-19 pandemic scenario and new national education policy. The draft was prepared after a series of consultations with directors of science and technology organisations & vice-chancellor of Universities, to understand local and regional problems and issues of state.

Science, technology and innovation play a significant role in all-round, dynamic and sustainable development of the state. Madhya Pradesh with rich natural resources, industrial infrastructure needs, appropriate science policy and investment is set to enhance its growth.

The state is striving to create an ecosystem for science, technology & innovation resulting in economic growth. Keeping this aspect in view, state government has prepared and drafted MPSTIP-2022.

Science and Technology and MSME Department minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha, scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, member NITI Ayog Dr VK Saraswat, Vice Chairman, Atal Bihari Bajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, DG, MPCST, Anil Kothari, will be present on the occasion. Heads of major science and technology institutes and research and academic fraternity will also be present.