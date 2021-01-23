Madhya Pradesh: CM to hoist Tricolour at Rewa to quell anger among people in Vindhya

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the National Flag in Rewa on Republic Day. His purpose is to quell the anger among the people of Vindhya because the region has not been properly represented in the ministry.

Besides, Chouhan plans to go to Satna to discuss the development schemes with the officers of both the places.

Chouhan is going to Rewa on Monday and will stay in the Vindhya region for two days. In the last Vidhan Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won most of the seats in the Vindhya region. Nevertheless, only one legislator from that region has been given a berth in the Cabinet and that, too, as minister of state.

It was because of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the BJP that the party formed the government in the state. Therefore, most of his supporters have been accommodated in the Cabinet.

Apart from that, as many a defector had to be given ministerial berths, a few BJP legislators could not be put up in the Cabinet. Vindhya and Mahakaushal have got less representation. Most of the ministers are from the Gwalior-Chambal region.

There is resentment among the people in the Vindhya region as the area was neglected at the time of the Cabinet expansion.

As the important leaders from the region, such as Rejendra Shukla, Kedar Shukla, Girish Gautam and Nagendra Singh, have been neglected, the BJP fears lest there should be an adverse impact on the party’s prospects in the ensuing civic polls.

For that reason, Chouhan wants to give a message to the people on Republic Day that the government will take care of the development of the region.

Besides Vindhya, Mahakaushal was ignored at the time the Cabinet expansion. So, Chouhan has begun to tour those areas.

Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar to hoist flag in Bhopal

Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma is going to hoist the National Flag at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Republic Day. It is happening for the first time that other than the chief minister or Governor, another leader is hoisting the Tricolour at a state-level event. Usually, Governor hoists the flag in the state capital on Republic Day. Once the chief minister hoisted the National Flag in 2017, but the pro tem Speaker is going to do it this time.