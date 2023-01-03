e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM to distribute joining certificate to newly recruited police constable

Madhya Pradesh: CM to distribute joining certificate to newly recruited police constable

Programme to be held on January 5th

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will give away the joining certificate to the newly recruited police constables on January 5th, said the officials here on Tuesday.

The police constable recruitment batch 2020 has completed the recruitment process and has also completed their training. They are waiting to get the ‘joining certificate’ after which they will be eligible to wear the uniform and can perform their law and order duties.

The DGP, Sudhir Saxena and other police department officials are busy in finalising the programme. For the first time the CM will be going to distribute the certificate in a grand programme going to be held at Lal Parade ground.

Sources informed that the CM will also be going to take lunch with the newly recruited police personnel. He will be going to give the tips of good and modern policing and also going to share the glorious history of policing of the state.

article-image

