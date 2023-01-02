Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of molesting a 14-year-old girl who used to reside in his colony, the police said on Monday.

Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the girl often visited a shop located opposite to her house, where Ravindra Shukla used to come frequently. Shukla often used to force her to befriend him but she would refuse.

The girl visited the shop on Sunday night where Shukla forced her again to befriend him. The survivor screamed and protested after which her parents reached the spot. The survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents, after which they approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police registered a complaint and took the accused into custody under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.