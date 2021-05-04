Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 379 cr to accounts of 16,844 people

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred Rs 379 crore to the accounts of 16,844 beneficiaries under Sambal scheme.

Chouhan has said that the government is always with the labourers in the time of corona pandemic and as long as he is alive he will not let the poor suffer.

Chouhan made the statement at a virtual event held on Tuesday when he transferred the money to the accounts of those who are working in unorganised sectors.

Labour minister Brajendra Pratap Singh also took part in the virtual event.

Besides the financial, the government is distributing rations to the poor, he said.

Chouhan said all efforts are being made to arrest the coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate with the administration to deal with the pandemic.