Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Shakti Yojna' to make masks from homes, govt will buy each mask at Rs 11

The state government on Saturday has launched a scheme for women for making masks from homes.

The government launched the scheme after making it necessary that everyone wear mask to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme called Shakti Yojna.

According to the scheme, women living in urban areas can earn money by making masks.

The government will deposit Rs 11 for making each mask in their bank accounts.

Through a video-conferencing, Chouhan told some of the women that they would not only earn money but also goodwill by making masks. Wearing mask is one of the ways to fight the coronavirus, he said.

Those women who want to make masks can get themselves registered at the call centres whose number was released by the government, he said.

The women will get orders on their mobile phones because of the lockdown, he said. The masks will be made of cotton cloth, the Chief Minister said.

After making the masks, they have to deposit them to the nodal officers in urban bodies, Chouhan said. The women will be paid on the basis of number of masks they make, he said.

Through this scheme, the women who are out of job because of the lockdown will get some employment, he said.