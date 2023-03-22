Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects damaged crops in Vidisha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that farmers will now be given a relief amount of Rs 32,000 per hectare on a loss over 50 per cent to crops due to hailstorm and untimely rain. The CM visited villages of Vidisha district and took the stock of damaged crops, on Tuesday.

The CM also soothed the farmers after taking stock of the damage crops in Patwarikhedi, Hathiyakheda, Ghurda, Mudraganesh and Madhichaubisa villages of Gulabganj tehsil of Vidisha district.

The CM told the farmers that Rs 32,000 for loss of more than 50 per cent in one hectare crop, Rs 37,500 for loss of cow-buffalo, Rs 4,000 for sheep-goat, Rs 20,000 for calf and Rs 100 each for cock-hen loss relief amount will be given. Assistance will also be given for the houses damaged die to rain.

He further said that farmers should not be worried at all. The date of loan recovery of the affected farmers won’t be extended but the interest would also be paid by the government and loans would be given at zero percent interest for the next crop as well.

The Chief Minister said that the date for purchase of crops on support price would also be extended.

He hugged the farmers and consoled them assuring that maximum compensation would be given for the losses.

The CM also added that the amount of crop insurance would be given separately along with the relief amount.