Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blesses newly-weds at Bageshwar Dham, gets emotional

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan looked emotional when he was blessing the newly-weds during a mass wedding ceremony at Bageshwar Dham in Garha on Saturday.

Once the boys were treated differently from girls, but those days have gone into the pages of history, he said.

Chouhan said he was filled with joy because girls and boys are equally treated these days.

When he became a legislator for the first time, he raised the issue of mass wedding of girls, Chouhan said, adding that after becoming the Chief Minister, he launched the Kanya Vivah Yojna.

At many as 121 girls tied the nuptial knot at the mass wedding. Besides Chouhan, state party president VD Sharma and the head of Bageshwar Peeth head were present at the function and blessed the couples.

Chouhan further said 44 lakh girls were getting the benefits of the Ladli Lakshmi Yojna. The government is planning to launch the Ladli Behna Yojna under which Rs 1,000 will be given to each women belonging to the poor families, he said.

There are three paths to reach the state of enlightenment – the path of devotion, the path of action and the path of knowledge – Bageshwar Dham is the combination of the three paths, Chouhan said.

Those who have girls are large-hearted: Shashtri

Before the beginning of the event, the head of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri informed the people about the mass wedding ceremony.

He said, “Those who have daughters are big-hearted, as girls are not born in poor families.”

