Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses training class programme

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the training class programme of the Backward class morcha, which witnessed its final day at the Crescent hotel of Sehore on Wednesday.

In the conclusion ceremony of the programme, CM Chouhan apprised the BJP workers of the ideology and policy of BJP. During this, he emphasized that it is the duty of the public representatives and workers of the party to propagate the schemes introduced by the party to the general public.

It is noteworthy that CM Chouhan, along with his family members had reached Sehore on Tuesday to ensure his presence at the splendid celebrations of the Sehore Gaurav Diwas. During his visit, CM Chouhan visited all prominent locations of the town and flowers were showered on him. On the occasion, Public health and family welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Sudesh Rai and other dignitaries were also present alongside CM Chouhan.

CM Chouhan also inaugurated construction and development works worth Rs 41 crore on the occasion.

