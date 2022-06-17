Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj remains in company as Gwalior candidate Suman Sharma files nomination, Tomar-Scindia conveyed message of unity

CM remained present as BJP mayor candidate Suman Sharma filed nomination | screen grab

CM @ChouhanShivraj was seen meeting party workers after filing nominations of Gwalior mayor candidate Suman Sharma on Friday. pic.twitter.com/ofo42r7NDT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 17, 2022

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Known for having multiple camps, BJP in Gwalior exhibited a united face as party candidate Suman Sharma filed nomination for the mayoral poll in the city on Friday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made it a point to let things happen on Friday under his watchful eyes and also ensured that all the senior leaders were present on the occasion. The party also tried portraying the filing of nomination as an occasion to show unity and might.

To add, the party made union ministers—Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia sit on either side of Sharma so that a message of absolute unity is conveyed to the voters.

Besides, party chief VD Sharma who also hails to the region (Morena) also made his presence felt.

The leaders first reached Manshapurn Hanuman temple and after seeking blessings, turned to Collectorate for filing of nomination.

“We are not Congress party where common worker gets no respect. Setting aside seniority and repute, we have assigned ticket to common worker like Suman Sharma,” Chouhan said while speaking to the media after filing of nomination. We had decided that MLAs won’t be fielded as mayors as this offers everything to a single family. We have taken to the field with issues of development and ground realities, said Chouhan.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to turn things in favour of Sharma as she is pitted against Shobha Sikarwar, wife of Congress muscleman MLA Satish Sikarwar who had left the BJP to join Congress party in year 2018 and had won. To add, Dr Devendra Sharma, the Congress district head in Gwalior had opposed Shobha’s selection but MPCC chief Kamal Nath gave the name a clean chit.

To add, Chouhan’s taunt was also seemed aimed at exit of Ruchi Gupta from the Congress party on Friday. Gupta after being overlooked for mayoral post, quit the party and joined Aam Aadmi Party which has announced her as mayoral candidate.

Why the bigwigs of the BJP did not go to other corporations during filing of nominations, she told the media adding she will contest with full force riding on the public faith and support. Gupta had been the former district head of the party. To add, Gupta was at odds with district head Devendra Sharma and local leader Rashmi Panwar. She decided to call it quits as she was overlooked for mayoral post.