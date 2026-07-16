Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Participates In Bharat TEX 2026; State Secures ₹1,592 Crore Investment Proposals | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in BHARAT TEX 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

He interacted with leading industrialists from the country's textile and garment sector and invited them to invest in the state.

During the event, the Madhya Pradesh government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several institutions. The state received investment proposals worth around ₹1,592 crore, which are expected to generate employment for more than 15,700 people.

The event was also attended by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh.

Th event was organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

टेक्सटाइल एवं गारमेंट्स सेक्टर में तेजी से आगे बढ़ता मध्यप्रदेश सभी निवेशकों का हार्दिक स्वागत करता है...



भारत मंडपम, नई दिल्ली में आयोजित "BHARAT TEX 2026" में देश के टेक्सटाइल सेक्टर के प्रमुख उद्योगपतियों से आज संवाद किया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न संस्थाओं के साथ MoU हुए।… pic.twitter.com/FFakDC8q6o — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 16, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for the textile and garment industry and warmly welcomed investors to become partners in the state's growth.

LIVE | Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav participates in the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh at New Delhi.#InvestMP https://t.co/SbR41dozCY — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) July 16, 2026

"Madhya Pradesh, rapidly advancing in the textile and garments sector, extends a hearty welcome to all investors," the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that the state offers investment-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, abundant availability of raw materials, and a skilled workforce, making it an attractive destination for textile industries.

LIVE : Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with @DrMohanYadav51 Ji, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh at New Delhi https://t.co/OrEzX1WUiC — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) July 16, 2026

"With these strengths, Madhya Pradesh is giving a new momentum to textile production, employment generation, and industrial development," he added.

The Chief Minister said the government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment and providing full support to industries setting up operations in the state. He expressed confidence that the new investment proposals would strengthen the textile sector, create thousands of jobs, and contribute to Madhya Pradesh's economic growth.

मालिक हो या मजदूर, मध्यप्रदेश में सभी लोग एक परिवार की तरह रहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/z3VqIFe7JM — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 16, 2026

Highlighting the state's recent progress, Yadav said the government is focused not only on signing investment proposals but also on ensuring that projects are implemented on the ground, creating jobs and boosting economic growth.

हमने जो कमिटमेंट किया, उसे समय पर पूरा किया है...



पिछले डेढ़ वर्ष में उद्योगों की सब्सिडी एवं प्रोत्साहन राशि के रूप में ₹5,500 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि सीधे उद्यमियों के खातों में हस्तांतरित की गई है। pic.twitter.com/12hq3igvPj — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 16, 2026

He reiterated that the government is committed to providing all necessary support to industries setting up operations in Madhya Pradesh.