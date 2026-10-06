Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders DPCs Before Year-End To Ensure Timely Promotions For Govt Employees | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the officers to complete the process for the current year's DPC before the year-end to give the benefits of promotion to the employees.

Yadav made the statement at a function organised by the employees of the agriculture department to honour him on Monday.

The officers remained oblivious to holding DPC for some time, Yadav said, adding that the government cannot afford to ignore giving promotions to its employees.

Mere disposing of old promotion cases will not work, and the officers must do it every year, he said.

According to Yadav, the employees fear the General Administration Department only after God.

''Wahan na jaane kaunsi jalebi banti thi (nobody knows what sort of trickery was brewing there). Yeh jalebi ki dukan bandh kara denge (I will stop such trickery),'' he said.

Officers must simplify the system to stop employees from moving one place to another, Yadav said.

The cases of appointment on compassionate ground will not be delayed in the coming days, he said.

The government will appoint 100,000 youths to various departments in the coming years, he said.