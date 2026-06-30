Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honoured With Traditional Turban At Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan Closing Ceremony In Rajgarh | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the closing ceremony of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan 2026 in Rajgarh district on Monday.

He was honoured with a traditional turban on stage.

The event marked the conclusion of the state-wide campaign focused on water conservation and environmental protection.

During his visit to the Bhainswamata area, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the sacred Doodh Talaiya and sought blessings from Bhainswamata and Mata Bijasan for the prosperity, well-being and happiness of the people of Madhya Pradesh. He also gave a message of environmental protection and urged people to plant more trees.

Watch the video below :

Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh: At the closing ceremony of the ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan 2026’ held in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was honoured with a traditional turban on stage pic.twitter.com/LDSB9H3Ebv — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Yadav reviewed the proposed development plan for the Bhainswamata Temple and took information from officials about the planned beautification works. He also planted a sapling in the temple premises as part of the campaign.

He received a traditional welcome from local residents. Tribal artists performed cultural dances at the temple entrance, while young girls welcomed him by carrying decorated pots on their heads, following local customs.

During the programme, CM Yadav distributed tricycles to persons with disabilities and handed over 11 electric vehicles to women's Lakhpati Didi groups to promote women's financial independence.

He also appreciated the Eco Bricks initiative by an environmental group from Biaora, where plastic waste is being reused to make eco-friendly bricks.

The Chief Minister said that campaigns related to water conservation, tree plantation, cleanliness and environmental protection can succeed only with active public participation.