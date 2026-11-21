Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, describing her death as deeply saddening and saying that a mother holds a special place in every son's life.

Savitri Devi (91) passed away at her native village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday. She had been unwell for some time. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath's mother had witnessed her son take on important responsibilities in public life, including serving as a Member of Parliament and subsequently as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"A mother holds an immensely important place in the life of every son. The revered mother had seen her son discharge important responsibilities as Chief Minister and Member of Parliament," Yadav said.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की माता सावित्री देवी के निधन पर मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। राजधानी भोपाल में मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने अपनी स्वयं की माता के निधन को याद करते हुए बेहद भावुक अंदाज में कहा कि "योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की माताजी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है, हम सभी समझते हैं कि मां को खोने का जीवन पर कितना गहरा असर पड़ता है; मेरी अपनी मां का भी निधन हो चुका है और मां के जाने से जीवन में आए खालीपन को कोई भी कभी नहीं भर सकता।" इसके साथ ही उन्होंने ईश्वर से दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान देने और शोक संतप्त परिवार को यह अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की। #CMMohanYadav #CMYogi #SavitriDevi #MPNews #BhopalNews [MP CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Demise Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mother Savitri Devi, Mohan Yadav Emotional Statement On Yogi Adityanath Mother Passing Bhopal] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 21, 2026

He prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Yadav issued the condolence message after attending a programme at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal, where he paid tribute to former Chief Minister late Naresh Chandra on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Yadav, along with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister and recalled his contribution to the development of Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion, Yadav appreciated Speaker Tomar for initiating a tradition of remembering former Chief Ministers and eminent personalities who had made significant contributions to the state.

"Late Naresh Chandra played an important role in the development of the state. We will always remember the glorious legacy of such distinguished personalities," Yadav said.

He said remembering former Chief Ministers and eminent personalities was important to keep their contributions and legacy alive. The initiative by the Assembly Speaker would provide an opportunity to recall the role played by distinguished personalities in shaping the state's political and administrative history.

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh's development journey had been shaped by the contributions of several eminent leaders and personalities, whose work and public service should continue to be remembered. The programme at the Assembly was part of the initiative to pay tribute to prominent personalities associated with the state's history and public life