Madhya Pradesh: CM inaugurates UNESCO’s project for historical cities Gwalior & Orchha

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that UNESCO’s ‘Historic Urban Landscape Project’, which was started in the year 2011, for the inclusive and well-planned development of fast-growing historical cities while preserving the culture and heritage is very crucial. He said that Gwalior and Orchha cities have been selected by UNESCO in this project and they will be jointly developed by UNESCO, Government of India and Madhya Pradesh by focusing on their historical and cultural improvement.

The CM on Tuesday virtually launched UNESCO's ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ project for Gwalior and Orchha cities of the state through video conferencing at Mantralaya. The principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla and other officials also present.

He said that six cities of South Asia, including Ajmer and Varanasi in India are already involved in this project. Orchha and Gwalior have been included as the 7th and 8th cities. The development and management plan of these cities will be prepared by UNESCO. All aspects including history, culture, food, lifestyle, economic development, community development will be included in it.

He said that this project of UNESCO will help MP tourism get a new dimension. Development projects of other cities will also be made according to the development project of Orchha and Gwalior to be made by UNESCO. Additional employment opportunities will also be created along with the development of tourism.

He said that many schemes are being operated for the development of tourism in Madhya Pradesh, like ‘Responsible Tourism’, ‘Rural Tourism’, ‘Safe Tourism for Women’, Buffer mein Safar, Night Safari, ‘Wellness and Mindful Tourism’, ‘Youth Adventure Tourism’ etc.

Historical and cultural importance

Eric Falt of UNESCO said that Orchha and Gwalior cities will be developed keeping in mind their historical and cultural importance through the project. Along with this, full attention will also be given to the development of the environment and community.

Sustainable Development

Junhi Han of UNESCO India said that cities will be developed keeping in mind the Sustainable Development 2030 agenda. Orchha and Gwalior cities will be developed keeping in mind their cultural and historical importance in partnership with UNESCO and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department.