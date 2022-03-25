Madhya Pradesh CM distributes Rs 331 cr scholarship to students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Backward Class Post Matric Scholarship of Rs 331 crore in the accounts of 2.40 lakh students with a single click on Friday.

Chouhan said that this year Rs 703 crore will be given as scholarship to the students. The system was affected adversely during the Corona period, but now the students will get the scholarship amount on time.

Chief minister also interacted through video conferencing with the students of Mandla, Sehore, Ujjain, Dewas and Sidhi.

During a virtual dialogue with CM, Sonika Yadav, a student of economics of Sidhi district who is aspiring to pursue PhD and become a lecturer said that we have been able to study up to this point only because of the state government’s schemes.

Shubham Vishwakarma, son of Sujan Vishwakarma, a wooden toy maker at Budhni in Sehore district, is pursuing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata. His fees of Rs 11.54 lakh is being paid by the state government. Shubham’s father Sujan Vishwakarma said that without the help of the state government, this dream of Shubham would not have come true.

Abhishek Vishwakarma of Dewas, who is pursuing diploma in mechanical engineering told CM, that his father is a laborer .On the basis of the scholarship received from the state government, he planned to do his B.E.

Pallavi Bairagi of Ujjain is a student of B.Sc. Statistics. She wants to become an IAS officer by appearing in the UPSC exam. Chouhan told Pallavi that those who work hard with dedication by setting goals, eventually get success. Anjali Yadav hailing from a farmer family of Mandla district is pursuing a nursing course.

The Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department distributes Post Matric Scholarship to more than six lakh students every year. This scholarship is given to students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and technical and vocational courses. The scholarship is released into the individual bank accounts of the students. Students whose parents and guardians’ annual income from all sources is less than Rs 3 lakh are eligible for the scholarship. Also, pre-matric scholarships are distributed to more than 32 lakh children through the School Education Department.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:33 PM IST