Madhya Pradesh: CM distributes habitat rights documents among 3.7 lakh beneficiaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed habitat rights documents among 3.7 lakh villagers of the state under Swamitva Yojana in Rewa.

Simultaneously, under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna, a ‘samman nidhi’ of Rs 4000 was transferred to the accounts of as many as 82 lakh farmers.

The CM attended the state level programme in Rewa on Wednesday. He also distributed moong free-of-cost to the school children.

Speaking at the programme, Chouhan said, “The aim of the government is to make agriculture a profitable business. Farmers should diversify agriculture and do natural farming. Due to this, they will get more profit and the fertility of the agricultural land will also be maintained.”

He said the government would give Rs 900 per month per head to farmers for keeping a cow for natural farming. “Jeevamrut prepared by mixing cow dung, cow-urine, jaggery etc increases the fertility of the soil,” he added.

He said the area under irrigation was being continuously increased in the state. Remaining work of Baan Sagar project of Rewa area would be completed soon. Work on irrigation schemes worth Rs 30,000 crore will start this year. It was the government's resolve to provide water to every farm.

Chouhan said Ken Betwa scheme worth Rs 44000 had been prepared. The work would start soon after completing the tender process.

He said the previous government made promises of loan waiver to the farmers but did not waive the loans and imposed a burden of interest on farmers. “Our government will remove the burden”, he added.

He said goons, gangsters, miscreants and bullies would not be allowed to live in state. Illegal land will be distributed among the poor after seizing the illegally occupied land from the goons. In the last two years, 21000 acres of land has been freed from mafia in the state, the cost of which is Rs 15,000 crore”, he said.

The chief minister said 10 kg moong dal was being given free-of-cost to school children up to class 5 and 15 kg of moong dal to children of classes 6 to 8 in the state. The government would distribute moong worth about Rs 650 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:15 PM IST