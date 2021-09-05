Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan reaches Jabalpur on two-day visit

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived here on Sunday on his two-day visit to Jabalpur.

Chouhan reached Dumna airport in the evening and then he left for Dayodaya Sthal located at Tilwaraghat, where he took the blessings of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.

During this, CM Chouhan visited Ayurveda Hospital, Gaushala and the spinning wheel handloom center at Tilwaraghat. Chouhan’s wife Sadhana Singh was also present with him and he spent about one hour there.

The people of Jain society welcomed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who came to visit Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. The CM also addressed the people present there.

After that, Chouhan held a meeting with the officials regarding the arrival of Union Minister Amit Shah and discussed an outline about the execution of the program.

Amit Shah will visit Jabalpur on September 18.

On this occasion MP Rakesh Singh, MLA Sushil Indu Tiwari, MLA Ashok Rohani, District Panchayat President Manorama Patel, Collector Jabalpur Karmaveer Sharma, SP Siddharth Bahuguna, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep GR, and other officials were present.

After the meeting, CM Chouhan will have a night stay in Jabalpur. He will take a meeting of district officials in the morning and will leave for Bhopal at 10 am.

