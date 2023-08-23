Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the author of Shri Ramcharitmanas, Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas on his Birth anniversary. CM Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Goswami Tulsidas and offered floral tributes in the auditorium located at the residence office.

Chouhan has said in a message released on social media that "Tulsidas ji kept the flame of independent consciousness ablaze in the society through his literary, cultural, people centric practice. As a unique Loknayak of Sanatan culture, his dynamic personality will always inspire us to walk on the path of public welfare.