 Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

As a unique Loknayak of Sanatan culture, his dynamic personality will always inspire us to walk on the path of public welfare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the author of Shri Ramcharitmanas, Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas on his Birth anniversary. CM Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Goswami Tulsidas and offered floral tributes in the auditorium located at the residence office.

Chouhan has said in a message released on social media that "Tulsidas ji kept the flame of independent consciousness ablaze in the society through his literary, cultural, people centric practice. As a unique Loknayak of Sanatan culture, his dynamic personality will always inspire us to walk on the path of public welfare.

Read Also
MP: CM Shivraj Distributes Funds To 7,800 Topper Students At State Level Scooty Distribution Program...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Grameen Bank Taking Welfare Schemes To People Said The Director

Madhya Pradesh: Grameen Bank Taking Welfare Schemes To People Said The Director

People Take To Streets In MP To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing On Moon

People Take To Streets In MP To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing On Moon

Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Begins Patient Satisfaction Survey

Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Begins Patient Satisfaction Survey

Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Opens Branch Of Indian Bank

Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Opens Branch Of Indian Bank

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers