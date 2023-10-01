 Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Aajeevika Mart And Saras Mela
Encourages women of self-help groups.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the state-level Aajeevika Mart and Saras Mela-2023 at Bhopal Haat.

Chief Minister Chouhan reviewed and apprised himself about the products and encouraged the women of self-help groups.

On this occasion, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Mayor Malti Rai, Additional Chief Secretary Malay Srivastava and Chief Executive Officer, Rural Livelihood Mission Shri M.L. Belwal along with departmental officers, self-help group members and general public were present.

Self-help groups will have direct access to urban consumers through Aajeevika Mart

Aajeevika Mart has been constructed in Bhopal Haat complex at a cost of Rs 49 lakh 34 thousand. Products manufactured by self-help groups of all 53 districts will be sold.

Self-help groups will have direct access to urban consumers without middlemen. There are 43 rural marts operating in the state for distribution of products from different districts.

Aajeevika Mart will emerge as the coordination center of all these rural marts. Patanjali Ayurveda will provide technical support. This will help in standardization and marketing of Aajeevika brand products.

