Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan For Constantly Monitoring Of Law And Order Situation

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the Commissioners, IGs, Collectors and SPs through video conference asked them to continuously monitor law and order situation, supply of fertilizers, electricity supply, timely payment in beneficiary oriented schemes, implementation of tap water schemes and operation of Vikas Raths. .

It is our duty to maintain law and order

Chouhan said that it is our duty to maintain law and order. Let us not let leave any chance for lacuna. The Director General of Police should continuously review the law and order situation during festivals. He asked them to hold a meeting of SP-Collector Peace Committee and take decisions, create an environment of peace in the state.

Relief for crop loss

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of happiness that rains. This will give life to many crops, but soybean crops have been damaged at many places. Farmers should not worry. The welfare of farmers is the priority of the government. All district officers should keep an eye on the crops. Relief will be given for loss of crop due to deficient rainfall, Crop insurance will also be paid. Chouhan said that it is our duty to provide relief under RBC 6(4) after assessing the damage.

10 hour power supply for agriculture

Chouhan said that situation regarding power supply is normal, but we are constantly monitoring the situation. Collectors-Commissioners should also keep assessing the supply situation in and ensure 10 hours of power supply for agriculture.

Chouhan instructed to develop a system to provide necessary guidance to farmers to save them from damage to crops. He said that arrangements should be made to provide quick guidance to the farmers according to the circumstances. Instructions were given to hold a meeting of the water utility committee of the district and to ensure water supply from the dam for the crops.

Give Fertilizer to Farmers On Time

The Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of fertilizers. It is the responsibility of the collectors to ensure the supply of fertilizers. After assessing the availability of fertilizers in the district on time, the demand of the district should be conveyed to the state government. It is necessary to ensure that fertilizers are available to the farmers at the time of need.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the works of Jal-Jeevan Mission should be reviewed. All related tasks are completed within time frame. Restoration works should be completed on priority.

Payments to beneficiaries

Chief Minister Chouhan said that timely payment of benefits under beneficiary oriented schemes should be ensured. Beneficiaries did not face any problem in payment due to election work or other reason.

Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana soon

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana is being implemented in the state soon. Those who could not be included in Pradhan Mantri Awas and Awas Plus will be provided houses under this scheme. It is necessary to ensure that no unethical activity starts in this work.

Copies of Gareeb Kalyan Panchayat level

Chief Minister Chouhan said that on September 10, Ladli Bahna Day, the amount of Ladli Bahana Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of women from Gwalior. He instructed to make copies of the reports of Gareeb Kalyan available up to the panchayat level.

Prime Minister Shri Modi to lay foundation for works worth Rs 2 lakh crores on 14th September

Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bina on 14th September. An investment of Rs 50 thousand crores based on petrochemical products is expected. Prime Minister Modi will lay foundation of works worth about Rs 2 lakh crores. With this, more than 3 lakh employment opportunities will be generated.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Ashok Varnwal, Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey and Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena were present. Officers of all divisions and districts joined the meeting virtually.

