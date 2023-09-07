Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Dedicates Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the newly constructed 300-bed Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal. This private sector hospital will have all types of patient care facilities and specialist services under one roof. CM Chouhan dedicated the hospital by offering prayers in the newly constructed temple in the hospital premises, planting saplings, unveiling the plaque and cutting the ribbon. CM Chouhan also inspected the hospital.

Referring to the famous saying “The first happiness is a healthy body”, Chief Minister Chouhan said that ‘Shariramadyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam’ that is the body is the medium of all religions. We should always strive to keep our body healthy, but many times in this world, ill health surrounds us. In such times, hospitals and clinics are the only support. Doctors are the only means of recovery from illness. Because of the role they play, doctors are considered next to God. Doctors are the soul of the hospital, only when the doctors work properly then the hospital will be able to run successfully. It is expected from the doctor colleagues that they should make the patients healthy by providing them the best treatment, this is the relevance of their life.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that he prays to God that no one should have to come to the hospital and if anyone comes, he should go home completely healthy. This hospital is equipped with modern facilities, there is better management of environment and lighting. CM Chouhan also greeted on Krishna Janmashtami. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Founder of Sagar Group Sudhir Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer of Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital Dr Mohit Agarwal, Director Dr Aditya Agarwal were specially present in the programme.

