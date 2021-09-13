Madhya Pradesh CM asks collectors to publicise 50% discount in bus fares for specially-abled

BHOPAL : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked collectors of all districts to publicise the scheme for specially-abled people that offers 50% discount in bus fares to them.

A discount of 50% in fares will be given to them in all buses. The order in this regard was issued by transport department in September 2020. However, due to lack of awareness, most of them were not getting benefit. The bus operators were also not aware of the scheme that led to confrontation between them and Divyang travellers.

Deputy commissioner, transport, Arvind Saxena, said department has taken action in more than three dozen complaints filed by specially-abled people who were denied benefit. “Several complaints were filed at CM Helpline. Some complaints had reached us directly,” he added.

After instructions given by Chouhan, collectors have been asked to publicise the scheme among specially-abled besides bus operators to avoid ugly situations. The former will have to produce Unique Disability Card given by Social Justice Department to avail the benefit.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:16 PM IST