Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness survey 2021 results to release on Saturday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Swachhata Sarvekshan 2021, a pan-India survey by the central government, will be announced on Saturday. The teams of union ministry of urban affairs visited the city three times for the survey this year. According to reports, Bhopal will receive 5 stars in the star rating survey. Bhopal had participated in the section this year.

Last year, Bhopal had received 3 stars in 2020, which were awarded on the basis of disposal of waste.

The president of India will be present at the function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi and will grant the award to Indore. The chances of Bhopal have brightened this year as the civic body had made special efforts for waste disposal to turn the city garbage free.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also taken part in the survey and in 2020, the city was chosen as best sustainable capital in the country. Besides, Bhopal was ranked at number 7, among the cleanest cities in country with a population over 10 lakhs.

Among the different components in the survey, Bhopal had also applied for star ratings and Safai mitra suraksha challenge. The Safai mitra challenge was introduced for sewer cleaning by the government.

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said they have made all the efforts for star ratings and Safai mitra suraksha challenge this year.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:47 PM IST