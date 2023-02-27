e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness drive has become movement, says Bhupendra Singh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh has said Swachchta Mission has turned into a people’s movement.

Yet, it will be successful only when this movement becomes part of everyone’s daily life, Singh said at a divisional Swachchta  Pathshala.

Singh further said the work for Green Index City would soon begin in 16 urban civic bodies.

Cleanliness opens the door to the prosperity of a nation, since economic and social and other issues are connected with sanitation, Singh further said.

Nevertheless, Swachchta Mission cannot be successful without people’s participation, so it is necessary to connect this movement with the daily life of each citizen, he further said.

According to Singh, social media can play an important role in making make the movement more successful.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachchta Mission in 2014, and, in terms of cleanliness, Madhya Pradesh was on top.

