Madhya Pradesh- Class-5 student raped by her cousin in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old cousin in Gwalior late on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The girl, a class-5 student, was alone at home when her cousin who lives in neighbour barged into her home and raped her, threatening dire consequences. When her parents returned home late evening, she narrated the ordeal.

The family members later approached to Girwai police station and lodged a complaint.

The incident took place at Chhote Baba ki Pahadi locality under Girwai police station area. The family members told the police that the accused had earlier attempted to sexually harass the girl, but he had given him warning and didn’t report the matter to police.

The police said that a case has been registered and accused has also been detained.