Madhya Pradesh: Civic body’s working pattern should change: Commissioner

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Working pattern in the municipal corporation should change, said newly appointed commissioner of the civic body, Sanjeev Jain.

After taking over as head of the civic body, Jain held a meeting with officers on Sunday.

He said that all employees should do their work with sincerity and that there should not be any negligence on their part in any work.

The administration is not going to tolerate negligence in work and dishonesty in discharging duties, he further said.

Jain directed the officials to complete their work on time, as he would not tolerate any delay in taking action on any issue.

Jain directed the engineers of the electricity department in the municipal corporation to repair the streetlights within 24 hours.

Besides that, the officials should get all the five fogging machines repaired and do fogging in all wards in the city, he said.

He further said that the out-of- order traffic signals at Pool Trisection and Palace Square should be immediately repaired.

He directed the officials of the health department to ensure that the sanitary workers remain present in their place of work.

The cleanliness work will be done from 4am to 8am and from 9pm onwards, Jain said, adding that he wants to see the city clean.

There should not be any complaint from the residents that garbage-collecting vehicles do not reach an area, Jain said.

If there is any complaint about it strict action will be taken against the branch heads, Jain said.

The shopkeepers doing business within the peripheries of the municipal corporation should keep a dustbin outside their business establishments and put waste in it, he added.

Officials should impose fine on anyone throwing garbage on roads, Jain said.

Hoardings, banners and posters should be removed from Madakhlit Dasta area after the visit of the VVIPs, he said, adding that a team should be deployed to do that work.

He advised the officials to write to the electricity department to repair the open and hanging transformers and deal with the problem of water logging.

Joint collector LK Pandey, engineer Lalit Sharma, RK Sharma and other officials of the municipal corporation were present at the meeting.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:23 PM IST