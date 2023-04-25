 Madhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material

All those show pieces have been kept at various squares, tri-sections, gardens and parks in the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:46 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body in Ambah is making all efforts to keep the city clean for getting higher ranking in cleanliness for which will survey will soon be made. For better use of household waste, the civic body is making showpieces with the scrap. All those show pieces have been kept at various squares, tri-sections, gardens and parks in the city. The residents of the city have also begun to make toys from the scraps which are generally thrown with household waste. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Anjali Jinesh Jain and chief municipal officer Sabir Kaushar are getting various items made at the work. There is a model of a train which has been kept near the burial ground.

Read Also
MP: Leopard comes under wheels of train, dies in Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material

Madhya Pradesh: Tomar tells BJP workers to finish work underbooth Vistarak campaign

Madhya Pradesh: Tomar tells BJP workers to finish work underbooth Vistarak campaign

Madhya Pradesh: Itarsi Gaurav Diwas celebrated, essay contest held

Madhya Pradesh: Itarsi Gaurav Diwas celebrated, essay contest held

Madhya Pradesh: Two held for betting on IPL match, Rs 18K, mobiles seized

Madhya Pradesh: Two held for betting on IPL match, Rs 18K, mobiles seized

Madhya Pradesh: Coaching institute director beaten up

Madhya Pradesh: Coaching institute director beaten up