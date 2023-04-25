Madhya Pradesh: Civic body making showpieces from waste material

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body in Ambah is making all efforts to keep the city clean for getting higher ranking in cleanliness for which will survey will soon be made. For better use of household waste, the civic body is making showpieces with the scrap. All those show pieces have been kept at various squares, tri-sections, gardens and parks in the city. The residents of the city have also begun to make toys from the scraps which are generally thrown with household waste. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Anjali Jinesh Jain and chief municipal officer Sabir Kaushar are getting various items made at the work. There is a model of a train which has been kept near the burial ground.

